TIRUPATI: The BJP will fight the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypolls with the support of Jana Sena Party as its alliance, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party’s national spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said that we have an alliance with the Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh and will continue with it to contest in Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll. However, we have not yet decided on the nominee,” he said.

He criticized the conspiracy of some parties who were behind the farmers' agitation in Delhi. He said that the Central Government had formed the Swaminathan Committee to bring about reforms which would be beneficial for the farmers. He said the Modi government was the only government that sought the welfare of farmers.

Speaking further he vented his ire at some vested interests who wanted to continue the brokerage system in the market yards for their own selfish motives. They want the laws to be repealed for their own financial gain,he said. GVL Narasimha Rao slammed TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu calling him a 'great man' who talked about Hinduism, even as he made fortunes out of temples in the State, he said.

The BJP state level executive committee meeting was held on December 12 to come up with political resolutions on the party’s strategy for AP. Apparently, BJP is already working on finalizing its candidate and will take a call soon.