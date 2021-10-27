BADVEL BYPOLLS - 2021: YSR Kadapa As the election campaigning for the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency bypolls in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh ending on Wednesday evening, main political parties have increased pace in their efforts to woo voters.

The Badvel bypolls is mostly a triangular fight between YSRCP, BJP, and Congress. YSRCP Sattenapalli MLA Amabati Rambabu who was in the constituency as part of the campaign stated that the YSRCP candidate Dr. Dasari Sudha had won the elections and that the campaign was only to ensure that she gets a landslide victory.

Speaking further the YSRCP MLA lambasted the Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan for changing stance and campaigning for the BJP. He also fired the TDP and Jana Sena for continuing their secret conspiracies with the Jana Sena workers campaigning on behalf of the BJP.

Ambati Rambabu questioned the JSP chief Pawan Kalyan integrity.” You said that the party was abstaining from contesting in the elections on grounds of sympathy for the family of the deceased MLA Dr. Venkatasubbaiah. Now why are you indulging in such immoral politics, he fired. " He probably doesn’t remember the incident where stones were pelted at Amit Shah… that’s why Chandrababu couldn’t get his appointment," he scoffed.

Not stopping there the Sattenapalli MLA in his imitable style took a dig at the TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s Delhi trip recently. “You throw stones when people come to your town… but when in our town, you catch our feet, how is that possible “, he criticized.

Also Read: Badvel Bypolls 2021: Campaign To End Today