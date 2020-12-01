AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy slammed Andhra Pradesh Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, and said that the people would not believe his fake dramas in support of the farmers.

Taking to Twitter the YSRCP leader brought to notice the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief of his own words spoken in the past. "You said that farming was a waste; you were the one solely responsible for the death of the farmers during the Basheerbagh firing episode, '' Vijayasai Reddy reminded, of the TDP leader's grim anti-farmer rule.

'' You (Chandrababu) made Andhra Pradesh the 'farmers suicide capital' in the country. Not just that when the Government announced free power for the Agriculture sector, you mocked it saying that 'should one hang clothes on the wires','' he stated.

These tweets were in reaction to Chandrababu Naidu's behaviour during the second day of the Andhra Pradesh Winter Assembly Sessions on Tuesday, when he launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and refused a meaningful debate. The TDP leader was suspended on Monday for staging a sit-in near the Speaker's podium, and went on to defend his move terming it "in the interest of the farming community".

Check out V Vijayasai Reddy's Tweet here in Telugu:

నువ్వు రైతులకోసం అంటూ చేసే డ్రామాలు, పగటి వేషాలను ఎవరూ నమ్మరు బాబూ!

వ్యవసాయం దండగన్నావ్, బషీరాబాగ్ లో రైతులపై కాల్పులు జరిపించావ్, గతంలో రైతు ఆత్మహత్యలకు ఏపీని రాజధానిగా మార్చేసావ్.

వైస్సార్ ఉచిత విద్యుత్ అంటే తీగలపై బట్టలు ఆరేసుకోవాలా అని వెటకారం చేసావ్. (1/2) — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) December 1, 2020

Also Read: Basheer Bagh Firing: A Grim Reminder Of Chandrababu’s Anti-Farmer Rule

The House witnessed noisy scenes as the TDP leaders were seen disrupting the proceedings of the house as when the Ministers and members of the house were speaking over the crop insurance and other schemes related to farmers' welfare.

Their behaviour also earned the ire of the Chief Minister who spoke about the credibility of the Government and that he (YS Jagan) as a person was known for keeping his promises unlike the TDP leader, who was known for breaking them.

Also Read: AP Winter Assembly Day 2: People Believe YS Jagan's Credibility Because He Keeps His Promises