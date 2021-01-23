AP Political Drama: Bhuma Akhila Priya Roars On Chandrababu And Lokesh's Silence

Andhra Pradesh: Chandrababu, who has repeatedly accused the Jagan government of illegally filing cases against its leaders in AP, has now become a hot topic in political circles. In AP where Ex-Minister Atchannaidu to Jesse Prabhakar Reddy's arrest, Chandrababu who made noise hastily, he now keeps mum on Bhuma Akhila Priya's arrest in Telangana, who worked as a minister in his party and is now tied up in a controversy. Following in the footsteps of their leader, the Telangana Telugu counterparts are not even making a single comment regarding these arrests. Even if questioned by the media in this regard, they are refusing to answer them.

It is a well-known fact that there is no leader other than Babu who can change the situation politically in his favor. But now, even though his own party minister is arrested in Hyderabad, he seems least bothered by the fact. Now the same thing is attracting traction in political circles. The political ranks are debating the reason behind Babu's silence. When TDP leader and former minister Atchannaidu was arrested in the wake of ESI scam allegations in the AP, Chandrababu and Lokesh were quick to throw mud on the then government in power. They also complained that the government was biased against their party leaders. The same scene was repeated during the arrest of Jesse Prabhakar Reddy. Lokesh himself went to JP Prabhakar Reddy's house and consoled Mary. However, Chandrababu and Lokesh, who had reacted at that level to the arrests of the other leaders in AP, now the million-dollar question is why they are silent now.

If the arrest was of some low-level minister and not of Bhuma Akhila Priya, who wasn't a part of his own party earlier, then it would have been understandable. But Bhuma Akhila Priya and her family had left Jagan's party to be a part of Babu's party. Reports are also being heard that at least Babu should provide moral support if not anything else to Bhuma's family.

On the other hand, Bhuma Akhila Priya also seems to have expressed her displeasure over her close friends' not supporting her and also on not receiving support from the party.

Reports are arising from the close aides to Bhuma, they are expressing their concern that if the party continues to trust the Babu family, even female ministers will be dragged on-road and even then Babu and Lokesh might not have time to enquire about their wellbeing.

However, political pundits say that there is no strong reason behind Babu's silence. Political observers say that in the past, vote note cases, KCR, and Babu's liquor disputes are keeping Chandrababu from speaking on the issue.