AP Netizens Say TDP is Telugu Drugs Party, Check Tweets

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have been making unnecessary remarks linking the drug scandal of Mundra port in Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh although it was clarified by the State government and the Adani Port officials. It has become a routine for the TDP and its allied Yellow Media and social media handles which are posting fake propaganda against the government.

This has sparked an outrage on social media where netizens have started trolling the TDP party on Twitter with a new trend #TeluguDrugsParty , which has gained momentum.

Check out the Tweets here:

Where is nara lokesh now ? Why is he not in India from the same day where huge amount of drug base found in MundraPort ? #TeluguDrugsParty pic.twitter.com/JrEQqRXx7v — UJF - UniteJaganFans (@UniteJaganFans) October 6, 2021

AP Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the Opposition has been planting mindless stories to irk the government. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he slammed the opposition leaders who have been making unnecessary remarks linking the drug scandal of Mundra port to Andhra Pradesh although it was denied by the State government.

He said that it has become a routine for them to make allegations against the state government wherever it happens. He said that the entire issue is raising suspicion on TDP’s involvement, as Chandrababu Naidu has a history of hoarding money abroad. Since Lokesh is on a secret trip to Dubai, there raises doubt about Chandrababu’s family entering into the drug business.

