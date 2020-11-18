AP Irrigation Minister Flags TDP's False Propaganda On Polavaram

Amaravati, Nov 17: Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav lambasted TDP for false propagating on Polavaram and said the project will be ready by 2021and assured that there would be no deviations.

The Minister said TDP leaders are making false accusations with regard to Polavaram project they should reveal the December 2017 union cabinet note, which was attended by former TDP ministers and make it public.

Former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy has started the Polavaram project and his son Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will complete it and water will be given by gravity, he said.

The Minister said neither TDP nor Naidu has the right to talk about R&R package as the previous government had neglected it and has concentrated on contracts and commissions. The Minister stated that TDP leaders were falsely claiming that 70 percent of the works were completed, leaving behind R&R package which is Rs 30,000 crore of Rs 50,000 crore project.

The Minister said that 194 TMC of water would be stored in Polavaram reservoir and there will not be any reduction in height of the project and added that 60 TMC of water has been stored in Kandaleru project for the first time in last 25 years. The Minister said the Polavaram project was listed as a National Project and State is only a facilitator and it is the Centre is responsible for allocating funds for construction and R&R Package of the project.