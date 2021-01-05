AP Govt Will Be Tough On Poker Clubs, Gambling Houses: Kodali Nani

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao slammed opposition TDP leaders over the allegations on him and said that Gudivada knows that he is one behind the closure of poker clubs and gambling houses in the constituency.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the Minister asserted that the raids were conducted by the State Enforcement Bureau (SEB), but the TDP leaders are portraying it as if it was their achievement, although it was done by the YSRC government. He reiterated that the State government had made amendments to the Gambling Act and taking strict action against the gambling houses. However, with a section of favoured media, TDP leaders are smearing mud with false allegations, said the minister, recalling that the former MP Konakalla Narayana had organised gambling at his home itself.

The Minister further said that unlike Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma, he didn’t had any need to organise gambling or get involved with it. Chandrababu and Devineni Uma have a history of living on clubs and while Devineni Uma collects commissions in Vijayawada and Guntur clubs and shares the profit with Nara Lokesh. He said that the people of Gudivada are well aware of his character and are not going to believe the allegations.

Minister Kodali Nani clarified that he met the Chief Minister on NDB tenders but not on poker affair. He requested the Chief Minister to give priority to Gudivawada in NDB tenders.