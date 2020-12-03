AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strived for women's empowerment in the State, stated YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nagari MLA RK Roja.

Speaking during a short discussion about the Government welfare schemes for SC, ST, BC, Minorities and Women on the fourth day of the AP Winter Assembly Session on Thursday, RK Roja said that the Chief Minister was working towards women empowerment so they would become a strong force in society.

Taking a dig at the leader of the Opposition and the TDP Chief, she said that '' Chandrababu's was a 420 vision whereas YS Jagan's vision was like a revolution.'' She extolled that YS Jagan was a public leader who had the foresight to think about the welfare of the next generation. Likewise, he has brought in the ‘Disha Act' to protect women and children in the state.

"YS Jagan is not a fake CM but someone who could shake Chandrababu,'' she chided in her own style. Training guns on the TDP National Secretary she said that Nara Lokesh only knows how to post scripts written by someone else on Twitter and that Lokesh was a man who could not even win a Sarpanch election, she mocked.