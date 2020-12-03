AMARAVATI: The Ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) raised objections over the Opposition Party's statements about the pension disbursement scheme on the fourth day of the Andhra Pradesh Winter Assembly sessions on Thursday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intervened as noisy scenes prevailed and demanded stern action be taken against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Nimmala Rama Naidu for misleading the house.

Earlier, Rama Naidu alleged that YS Jagan had gone back on his pre-election promise that if YSRCP was voted to power, he would give Rs 3,000 per month to the pensioners and asked why they were giving only Rs 2,200 per month.

The Chief Minister at this juncture intervened and rebutted the lies alleged by TDP members over the distribution of pension amounts . YS Jagan said he was prepared to discuss the allegations made by the Opposition. Strongly reacting to the TDP legislator’s comments, the YSRCP President called him ''Drama Naidu.'' "Until two months before the elections, when Chandrababu was the chief minister, anyone in the state would tell how much the pension amount was. But we are giving a pension of Rs. 2,250 after the formation of our government. Chandrababu Naidu was giving a pension amount of only Rs 1,000 for four years and 10 months during his tenure and just two months before the elections he raised the amount to Rs 2,000,'' he criticised.

Six months before the elections (October 2018), the pensioners in the state were only Rs 44 lakh but after we took over we are handing it over to 61.94 lakhs, he explained.

The pension bill amount was only Rs 500 Crore during the TDP's regime, whereas we are disbursing Rs 1,500 Crore in the form of pension amounts, he stated. YS Jagan expressed his anger that the TDP leaders were engaging in systematic lying and cheating people. He pointed out that in the election manifesto, he had clearly stated that a pension of Rs 2,500 would be given to all the pensioners.

We are implementing the manifesto in letter and spirit, and treat it like the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita,” the Chief Minister said.

A privilege motion against Rama Naidu was moved for allegedly misleading the House by distorting facts over the issue of granting pensions to various sections of people. Speaker Tammineni Sitaram issued a warning to Rama Naidu and referred the issue to the privileges committee of the legislature.