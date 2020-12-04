AMARAVATI: Speaking during the short discussion about the Amul Partnership, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the fifth day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Winter Session, he spoke about the benefits it would extend to women and dairy farmers, who could earn extra income.

"We hoped that Chandrababu would be present during the discussion about the dairy industry in AP, but unfortunately he chose to let his members onto the Speaker's Podium and create havoc for his own selfish purposes,'' YS Jagan said.

He further remarked that after being removed from the House, he goes on to give interviews and speaks falsities about the Government and its schemes to the Yellow Media.

He explained that on July 8, the Government promised to enhance the pension amount from Rs 2,250 to 2,500 and in the next phase, the amount would be enhanced from Rs 2,750 to RS 3,000 in 2023.

Amid chaos, six TDP legislators were suspended from the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Friday.

During a short discussion on the dairy industry and the Government's partnership, the House witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling YSR Congress Part (YSRCP) and the TDP members. The TDP members protested and demanded that they be allowed to speak and trooped into the Well of the House creating pandemonium.

Six TDP legislators, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Bucchaya Choudhary, Jogeshwara Rao, Satya Prasad, Ashok and Ramaraju have been suspended from the House for a day. Following this, the TDP Chief and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu also walked out in protest. This was the fifth consecutive day during the ongoing winter session that the opposition members were suspended from the House.

TDP Leaders disrespecting the Speaker's Position

The opposition leaders indulged in disrupting the proceedings of the House even at the start of the session. Raising slogans, the TDP members did not heed the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram's request for them to stay in their seats and cooperate as important bills were being discussed. The House passed several key bills amid chaos. The Speaker had to adjourn the House for 15 minutes and resume proceedings.

YSRCP Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy stated that valuable time was being wasted every day and expressed his angst that the TDP was insulting the seat of the Speaker, he criticised.

" It is not appropriate to obstruct the proceedings of the House in this way even as we are discussing every point raised by the Opposition,'' Srikanth Reddy said. He questioned as to what message was the TDP trying to convey to the people of the State with this kind of behaviour and levelling baseless allegations on the Government, he rued.