Andhra Pradesh Mayor And Chairpersons Elections For Municipalities And Corporations

As per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussion with the party members at the district level on the selection of candidates for the post of Mayors and Chairpersons, has assured that BC’s and SC’s and women would be given top priority as part of political empowerment.

In tune with his promise, the names of the Mayors Deputy Mayors and Chairpersons were being announced for the newly elected Municipal Corporations and Municipalities in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Golagani Hari Venkatakumari - Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC)

G Sridhar -Deputy Mayor of GVMC

Amuda - Mayor of Chittoor Municipal Corporation

Chandrasekhar - Deputy Mayor Chittoor Municipal Corporation

K Manohar Naidu -Mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation

V Balavajra Babu - Deputy Mayor of Guntur Municipal Corporation

Bhagyalakshmi as the Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Bellam Durga as Deputy Mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Pilla Ramakumari - Yalamanchili Municipality Chairperson

Venkata Govindaraju - Vice Chairman of Yalamanchili Municipality

Indraja - Chairperson of Hindupuram Municipality

PN Jabibullah - Vice Chairman of Hindupuram Municipality

Lakshmi Bathina - Jangareddygudem Municipality Chairperson

Kancharla Vasavi- Vice Chairperson of Jangareddygudem Municipality

Gonu Gaurishwari - Parvathipuram Municipality Chairperson

Kondapalli Rukmini - Vice Chairperson of Parvathipuram Municipality

Alamanda Satyavathi - Chairperson of Yeleswaram Municipality

Sidagam Triveni - Vice Chairperson of Eleshwaram Municipality

Muralikrishna - Palamaneru Municipal Chairman

Chanma - Vice Chairman of Palamaneru Municipal Corporation

Machunuri Chandra - Chairman of Mydukur Municipality

Sheikh Mahaboob Sharif - Vice Chairman of Mydukur Municipality

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to elect two deputy mayors in municipal corporations and two vice chairpersons in municipalities for effective administration and to serve the people. An ordinance to this effect was drafted and sent to the Governor for approval.

Elections will be held on Thursday for the appointment of each mayor and vice-chairperson. After the Governor approves the ordinance, the State Election Commission will issue a special notification to conduct elections for the posts of another Deputy Mayor and another Vice-Chairperson after which elections be held for those positions.