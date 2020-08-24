AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday has requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as the AICC president as "there is no other leader in the Congress to give a strong leadership."

The APCC said in case she does not want to continue in her position, Rahul Gandhi must hold the reins of the party.

"The APCC unanimously resolved and holds a strong belief that you should continue to lead the party as Congress President at this crucial juncture," APCC president Sake Sailajanath said, as quoted by a news agency.

"But if you have made up your mind otherwise and a change is inevitable, I believe that Rahul Gandhi ji should come forward and take up the responsibility of Congress president since the party needs him to lead the struggle from the front as the country faces the biggest challenge ever to its secular democracy and the Constitution," he added. He wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi in this regard, referring to media reports of her possible resignation and "controversial letter" purportedly written by some senior Congress leaders.

"I wish to strongly reiterate the fact that currently no other leader in the Congress can give the party a strong leadership and any move to deprive the party of an able, visionary and courageous leadership would give advantage to the divisive and dictatorial forces," Sailajanath said.

Rahul Gandhi has already proved that he "had guts and the commitment" to take on the treacherous enemy with courage and conviction. "He is fully competent to lead the party to success," Sailajanath added.

A crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee is underway on Monday in Delhi amid divisions in the party over the leadership issue.

According to media reports, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has offered to resign and asked the CWC to elect a new chief.

The Congress party is divided on the leadership matter with a section demanding collective leadership and another reposing faith in the Gandhi family.

Massive support poured for the Gandhis on Sunday after the "pro-reform" leaders went public, with Congress chief ministers leading the calls for Sonia Gandhi to stay until Rahul Gandhi takes charge. Almost all Lok Sabha MPs of the party have written to Sonia Gandhi expressing solidarity and urging her to continue in her post or instal Rahul Gandhi.

Interestingly, at least three of the dissenters are themselves part of the same CWC. These include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik.