Andhra CM YS Jagan's Pro-farmer Schemes Unmatchable: Perni

Amaravati, Dec 30: Hailing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for pro-farmer schemes, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah hit hard at Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan for his comments on YSRCP government.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, the Minister lauded the Chief Minister for depositing Rs 1,766 crore in the farmer's accounts including Rs 1120 Crore , the third tranche of ‘YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan’ and 646 Crore input subsidy for crops damaged during the Nivar cyclone. He said for the first time in the country, the state government has provided the input subsidy in the same crop season. The State had also purchased the damaged crops even though they are moist and germinated, he added. The Minister listed out the funds being spent on welfare of the farmers in the state.

The Minister said Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan is a politician with business interests and using the political arena only to make money. Pawan Kalyan has changed his ideologies as when he chose to, based on his personal interests, the minister said and added that Janasena chief had campaigned for BJP-TDP alliance in 2014, and then he supported communist leaders and later again supported Chandrababu Naidu. The Minister said Pawan Kalyan lost his credibility with changing stands for each election.

The Minister asserted his allegiance towards former Chief Minister YS Raja Shekar Reddy and his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said Pawan Kalyan should stop praising BJP leaders and fight with Central Government for funds to the State.