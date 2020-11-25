RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu fired the Eenadu publication management for posting false stories and misleading content about the Government welfare programmes with respect to farmers insurance and compensation.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at Rajamahendravaram , the Minister said that the Government was focussed on promulgating various programmes meant for the welfare of the farmers. Taking reference to a recent article titled "Bima Sommuthone Bharosa '', the Minister expressed his ire that Eenadu was posting misleading content." When the Government was providing compensation to lakhs of farmers for the loss crops, by directly crediting their accounts with compensation, instead, the media house was trying to favour the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and posting such concocted information, he fired.

Kannababu stated that during the reign of Chandrababu, farmers were never paid crop insurance. He commented that there was no need to publish untrue articles on the government every day to express their affinity towards the TDP chief.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had given high priority for the welfare of farmers, has credited Rs 277.67 crore directly to their accounts as input subsidy, he explained and the Government has taken steps to pay YSR Bima insurance amount on behalf of farmers, he stated. The Minister said the input subsidy from June to September was paid in October and in November for the month of October, which can be termed as a record of sorts.

The Agriculture Minister also explained that the damage would be estimated by examining 36,000 samples from across the state. In this, also he further explained that the damage would be estimated based on yield for 21 varieties, while the remaining 9 varieties would be identified on the basis of environment and compensation will be granted accordingly, he concluded.