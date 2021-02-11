Administration At Village Level In AP Has Cut Down On Corruption: CM Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with Secretaries of various Departments at Secretariat in Amaravati. He thanked all of them for the support and teamwork in governance for the past 20 months.

CM Jagan said many revolutionary changes were brought in the State with the support of all the officials including Disha Act initiatives for protection of women, Village/ Ward Secretariats and Volunteers system among others. He announced that the Central Government also appreciated the steps taken by the State to reduce power costs and the policies implemented in power purchases.

Judicial Preview of tenders in contracts to curb corruption, Reverse Tendering policy, English as a medium of instruction, setting up of RBKs and YSR Village Clinics, the concept of Village and Ward Secretariats have shown the commitment and transparency in governance.

The State Government has credited nearly Rs 90,000 crore into the accounts of beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he mentioned. The initiatives of ‘Nadu- Nedu’ scheme has brought revolutionary changes in Health and Education sectors and house site pattas were distributed to 30.92 lakh households and probably never in the history of the country such a programme was undertaken. All the achievements mirror the performance of the State and it stands as a symbol of efficiency and dedication of the officials.

The Chief Minister directed the officials not to relax and focus on the work done and see if it can be improved. He also said to check the coordination among the Departments and if there are any mistakes, take steps to clear them. He asked all the Secretaries to give their suggestions and share their ideas for effective governance. The government has worked towards fulfilling all the promises of election manifesto and completed almost 95 per cent of the promises made.

He said the state had a debt of Rs 60,000 crore when YSRCP came to power and the confidence in bureaucratic circles was very low. Large scale corruption had taken place in the State through Janmabhoomi Committees, centre-state relations and interstate relations were poor.

The Chief Minister offered the officials to own Village /Ward Secretariats system and they should respond to the complainants filed at Secretariats. He asked the Secretaries to involve at Village level and look into the petitions received by Village/ Ward Secretariats. He said welfare schemes should be implemented to all the eligible beneficiaries and volunteers play a key role in it and added that they were doing service and they should be motivated.

Volunteers should be felicitated on the eve of Ugadi in every constituency recognising their services by giving them awards like Seva Ratna and Seva Mitra. He ordered to conduct a felicitation programme in one constituency every day in each district starting from Ugadi. He directed the officials to prepare an action plan to organise these programs.