ABN Andhra Jyothi Spreading Lies About ArogyaSri: YSRCP Lella Appireddy

AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party state general secretary Lella Appireddy fired ABN Andhra Jyothi Managing Founder Vemuri Radhakrishna for spewing venom against the YS Jagan Government especially when the State government was taking steps to expand healthcare and provide better treatment to the poor.

Speaking to the media on Sunday at Tadepalli, the YRSCP leader expressed his angst over the fake news published in the Andhra Jyothi that the Government had usurped the funds meant for the poor.

He questioned whether Radhakrishna had not seen the way the TDP Chief N Chandrababu had completely debilitated Arogyasri Scheme during his reign. Chandrababu Naidu had left a debt of Rs 680 crore to be paid tothe hospitals under the Arogyasri network hospitals. But that was cleared after YS Jagan had become the Chief Minister, a fact that everyone knows, he stated. However, it is surprising that Radhakrishna did not know about this fact, he scoffed.

Appireddy said that the income limit for Arogyasri was raised to Rs 5 lakh and the number of diseases appended to 2,434 which were included in the scheme, a revolutionary decision taken by the Chief Minister, he said.