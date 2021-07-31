Zero Corruption in Andhra Pradesh House Allotment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to be prepared to begin the process of land registration at village/ ward secretariats and said one registration office will be made available for every 2,000 population and added that it would help to monitor lands in Village/ward secretariat limits so that there won't be scope for encroachment and other irregularities.

He said the state government has been allotting houses to eligible beneficiaries within 90 days of applying on saturation basis by maintaining complete transparency and zero corruption and avoiding middlemen and added that the state government has also started construction of 15 lakh houses.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of works related to beech corridor, multi level car parking, Natural history park and Museum in Vishakapatnam. The Chief Minister asked officials to focus on construction of TIDCO houses and development of infrastructure facilities. The officials informed that the construction of more than 45,000 out of 85,888 houses in first phase will be completed by August and the remaining houses will be completed by December. He also reviewed on the progress of works of YSR Urban Clinics.