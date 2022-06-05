YSRCP MLC Manikya Finds Fault with Kodandaram for Supporting Naidu

Amaravati: YSR Congress party’s MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad found fault with Prof. Kodandaram and Prof. Haragopal for visiting a protest camp of Amaravati farmers on completing 900 days of stir and said they extended support without knowing the facts.

Speaking to media at the party central office here on Sunday, the MLC said Dalit farmers were cheated during the land pooling in the previous government and questioned how can they term Amaravati as Dalits' capital. He reminded how Kodandaram and Haragopal opposed the policies of Chandrababu Naidu in regard to procuring farming lands of capital region farmers.

Manikya Varaprasad said Kodandaram and Haragopal fell in the trap of Naidu and questioned how could they support Naidu and Pawan Kalyan who didn't condemn the attack on the houses of the Dalit Minister and BC MLA during the violence in Amalapuram for renaming Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The MLC said it is unfortunate that these intellectuals have shared the dais with someone who didn't encourage giving prominence to the poor and Dalits in posts. He listed out the welfare activities being implemented for the weaker sections in the state and questioned if these intellectuals are not able to see them. He said they also might have forgotten the benefits being provided to the farmers of the capital region by the current state government.