YSRCP MLC Candidates' List: Check Here

Amaravati: YSRCP has announced eleven candidates for the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections under Local Authorities’ Constituencies (LACs) quota.

Ragu Raju of Vizianagaram, Varudhu Kalyani and Vamshi Krishna Yadav of Vishakapatnam, Anantha Babu (East Godavari), Talasila Raghuram and Mondithoka Arun Kumar (Krishna), Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and Murugudu Hanumantha Rao (Guntur), Thumati Madhava Rao (Prakasam), Barath Krishna (Chittoor), Y Siva Rami Reddy ( Anantapur) are the eleven nominees. Earlier, YSRCP has announced Palavalasa Vikrant of Srikakulam, Ishaq Basha of Kurnool and DC Govindar Reddy of YSR district as nominees under MLA quota.

Speaking at party central office, Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued in his endeavour to widen the social base by allocating six seats to Backward Classes and Minorities and one seat to SC Madiga.

He said out of 18 members who are currently in legislative council, 11 people belong to BC, SC and minorities and added that once the recently announced candidates win the elections, 18 out of 32 members in Legislative Council would be from BC, SC and Minority classes. He said four members belonging to Minorities would be from YSRCP for the first time in the history of Legislative Council.

Replying to questions, he said TDP has no moral right to speak on power sector as the previous goverment has piled up whopping amount of debts.

