YSRCP MLA Slams Atchannaidu For False Propaganda Against AP Govt

Amaravati: YSRCP governance, MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy slammed TDP for releasing chargesheet on YSRCP Government, which has fulfilled 95 percent election promises within two years of coming to power.

Speaking to media at party central office, here on Wednesday, the MLA flayed TDP leader Atchennaidu, who was involved in ESI scam, for spreading false propaganda against the government through charge sheet and reminded that it was TDP which had given 600 promises before 2014 elections and later failed to fulfill them.

He said the state government has secured rank-1 in the country in the governance report card for 2021 evaluated by Skoch and TDP leaders have been misleading the public through malicious propaganda to defame the government out of sheer jealousy.

He flayed TDP leaders for looting the state in the name of Janma Bhoomi committees during the previous government and blaming the government for some individual incidents happening in the state.