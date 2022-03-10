YSRCP MLA Slams Atchannaidu For False Propaganda Against AP Govt

Mar 10, 2022, 09:47 IST
Amaravati: YSRCP governance,   MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy  slammed TDP for releasing chargesheet on YSRCP Government, which has fulfilled 95 percent election  promises within two years of coming to power.

Speaking to media at party central office, here on Wednesday, the MLA flayed TDP leader Atchennaidu, who was involved in ESI scam, for spreading false propaganda against the government through charge sheet and reminded that it was TDP which had given 600 promises before 2014 elections and later failed to fulfill them.
 He said the state government has secured rank-1 in the country in the governance report card for 2021 evaluated by Skoch and TDP leaders have been misleading the public through malicious propaganda to defame the government out of sheer jealousy.

He flayed TDP leaders for looting the state in the name of Janma Bhoomi committees during the previous government and  blaming the government for some  individual incidents happening in the state.


Kolusu Parthasarathy
Andhra Pradesh
Atchannaidu
