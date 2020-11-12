YSRCP MLA Parthasarathy Flays Chandrababu For Politicising Nandyal Issue

Amaravati, Nov 12: YSRCP MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy slammed opposition TDP for trying to politicize the Nandyal incident though the Government has swiftly and sternly taken action.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the MLA criticised Chandrababu Naidu for politicising the Nandyal issue and reiterated that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy responded quickly and initiated arrests of the accused police officials. While the State has taken action against the cops TDP associate, on the other hand, had moved a bail petition to set the accused free.

Brushing aside TDP remarks, he made it clear that YSRCP leaders have neither filed a bail petition for the accused nor were involved in the incident. The State has given Rs 25 lakhs of ex-gratia to the kin of Abdul Salam’s family.

The demonic rule of which Chandrababu Naidu has been speaking of was witnessed by the people during his term in office as the previous government had miserably failed in taking action against the accused in attacks against women officers, which were committed by TDP leaders, he said.

It is the nature of Chandrababu Naidu to speak in support of SC, ST, BC and Minorities while in opposition, but abandons them while in government. He failed to give a cabinet berth to a Muslim until the end of his term although his son Lokesh and Narayana were inducted into his cabinet.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spent about Rs 3428 Crore to the welfare of Minorities in just 15 months, while Chandrababu had spent only Rs 2661 Crore in his entire fiver year term, he said.