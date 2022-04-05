YSRCP Marks Babu Jagjivan Ram Birth Anniversary

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to former Deputy Prime Minister and freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on his birth anniversary at the camp office here on Tuesday.

Taking to twitter, the Chief Minister said Babu Jagjivan Ram has dedicated his life for the people and his service will be remembered. “Babu Jagjivan Ram was a freedom fighter and a leader who dedicated his life for the people. His long service as a Parliamentarian and Deputy Prime Minister to the country is unforgettable. Tributes to Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his birthday today”.

స్వాతంత్ర్య‌ స‌మ‌ర యోధుడు, జ‌నం కోస‌మే త‌న జీవితాన్ని అంకితం చేసిన నాయ‌కుడు బాబు జ‌గ్జీవ‌న్ రామ్‌ గారు. సుదీర్ఘకాలం పార్లమెంటేరియన్‌గా, ఉప ప్ర‌ధానిగా ఆయ‌న దేశానికి అందించిన సేవ‌లు చిర‌స్మ‌ర‌ణీయం. నేడు ఆయ‌న జ‌యంతి సంద‌ర్భంగా నివాళులు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 5, 2022

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Government Whip Komarutla Srinivasulu, MLA Kaliveti Sanjeevaiah, MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar and Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, YSRCP celebrated the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the party central office by paying floral tributes to the freedom fighter. Speaking on the occasion, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy said that the services of Babu Jagjivan Ram to uplift the downtrodden were memorable. He said it was due to the efforts of B. R Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram, the nation has been moving towards Secularism and Equality.

The Government Advisor said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the betterment of BCs, SCs, STs and Minorities and also for their political empowerment. He said while other parties have made only tall promises for the welfare and empowerment of weaker sections, YSRCP has given prominence to them right from cabinet formation to implementation of welfare schemes. He said Dalits should utilize the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government to visualize the dreams of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MLAs Merugu Nagarjuna and Undavalli Sridevi, MLC Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and other public representatives were present on the occasion.