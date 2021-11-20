YSRCP Leaders Would Never Disrespect Women, Says Perni Nani

Amaravati: Asserting that the AP Leader of Opposition, Chandrababu Naidu had resorted to theatrics with all his political experience, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Transport, Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the name of Chandrababu Naidu’s wife was not mentioned in the Assembly by any member nor did they abuse his family members.

Responding to the allegations that YSRCP leaders abused Chandrababu Naidu and even dragged his wife's name while addressing the Assembly, the Minister said that Chandrababu was making false allegations to gain sympathy from people. He said that it is not right to attribute the words that were never used and asked them to prove, as there are no such comments in the assembly records.

Perni Nani said that it was the opposition leader, who tried to provoke things by discussing topics that were out of context and now trying to politicise the issue by enacting a drama to defame the government. He said that YSRCP leaders are driven by ethics and would never disrespect a woman.

Photography and videography is against the rule of Legislative Assembly, yet TDP MLAs have recorded a video of Chandrababu and even in that there is no record of YSRCP leaders abusing his family.

He said that the NTR family is still believing Chandrababu's words despite his terrible deeds in the past. The Minister asked them to check the Assembly feed if they are unsure and said NTR family members should not to be deceived by Naidu. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu is capable of misleading NTR family members and his crying episode is yet another drama that was put up for political gains.