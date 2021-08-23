YSRCP Govt Stands by Agri Gold Victims

Amaravati: YSRCP MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the State government is committed to its promise made to the Agri Gold victims and has sanctioned funds to re-appropriate the due amounts, unlike the previous TDP government, which left the victims in a dire state.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the Agri Gold victims relief committee held a meeting at the party office, as the State government will be crediting money for the Agri Gold victims who deposited below Rs 20,000 on August 24. In this regard, he said that the state government has given relief to all those who have deposited up to Rs 10,000 by providing Rs 240 crore soon after forming the government and as promised during elections, victims who have deposited up to Rs 20,000 will also be compensated at a cost of Rs 511 crore.

MLA Appi Reddy said that the company was established during the TDP regime in 1995 and the scam also came to light during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule. Although the firm was carrying out its operations without permission from RBI, the then government paid no attention to its irregularities, which eventually turned out as a huge scam having 32 lakh victims spread across various states, wherein Andhra Pradesh alone has 19.52 lakh depositors.

Chandrababu Naidu government had looted the state for five years and even denied to pay back for those small and petty depositors of about13.83 lakh that have deposited less than Rs 20,000, which amounts to Rs 1150 crore, he said. However, despite this as promised during elections, the State government has stood by the Agri Gold victims and provided them succour.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released the welfare calendar in February 2021 itself and clearly assured to compensate Agri Gold victims in August, but the opposition leaders are trying to create panic among the victims with false propaganda. He said that there is no need to panic, as the Chief Minister will compensate all those victims who deposited up to Rs 20,000 on August 24. On this occasion, he stated that the government is also planning to use Agri Gold sites for taking up housing for the poor initiative.