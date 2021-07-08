YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards 2021 Full List

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Government has announced the YSR Lifetime Achievement and YSR Achievement Awards for individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service.

The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, and a memento while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises Rs 5 lakh and a memento and will be presented in the second week of August.

Announcing the Awards on the eve of Dr YSR birth anniversary here on Wednesday, Government Advisor (Communications), GVD Krishna Mohan said, ‘it was a difficult task to select the names in tune with the ideals of Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy and philosophy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The rural backdrop and down-to-earth nature were prominently considered along with picking the common man for the uncommon talent and exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture to literature, social work and Medicare.

There was a wide range of discussions with officials and all concerned in finalizing the names and unsung heroes were also considered in the categories we have finalized for the year. The Awards, numbering 63 were to be given earlier but was delayed due to the pandemic and it will be an annual feature, he said.

Prominent among the 63 Award winners include MSN Charitable Trust, Kakinada in East Godavari district which was started by a fisherman who made it big in Burma (Myanmar) and returned to start a Trust with the fortune he made, Palla Venkanna, who is considered as the father of nurseries of Kadiyam, in East Godavari district, Vangapandu Prasada Rao folk singer and balladeer, Pondur Cotton which was Dr YSR’s favourite attire, besides Kalipatnam Rama Rao and Kethu Viswanatha Reddy for literature, Palagummi Sainath, Devi Priya for Journalism along with Dr Nitichandra Pulmonologist, K Jyotirmayi Staff nurse.

Following is the full list:

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards (Institutions)

MSN Charities Trust (Kakinada), CP Brown Library (YSR Kadapa district), Saraswatha Nikethanam Library (Prakasam),

Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (Anantapur), RC Reddy Study Circle (YSR Kadapa),

Rural Development Trust (Anantapur), Sri Gouthami Regional Library (East Godavari), Maharajas Government College of Music and Dance (Vizianagaram).

Farmers

Palla Venkanna (posthumous), founder of Kadiyam Nurseries -Lifetime Achievement Award,

Mathota Farmer Producer Company (Srikakulam),

MC Ramakrishnareddy (Anantapur), Kotyada Srinivasa Rao (Vizianagaram),

Vigneshwara Farmer Producer Organization (Krishna), M. Balarami Reddy (YSR Kadapa), S Raghavendra (Chittoor),

Segge Kondalrao (Visakhapatnam), Andhra Kashmir Tribal Farming and Marketing Producer Company Limited (Visakhapatnam),

Valluru Ravikumar (Krishna) and Shiva Abhiramreddy - (Nellore).

Artistes

Ponduru Textiles - Andhra Fine Khadi Association (Srikakulam) Lifetime Achievement,

Folk Song- Vangapandu Prasadarao (posthumous) Lifetime Achievement- (Vizianagaram),

Bobbili Veena - Sri Bobbili Veena Center (Achutha Narayana) Lifetime Achievement (Vizianagaram)

Dhimsa Dance - Killu Janakamma Dhimsa Dance Team (Visakhapatnam),

Theatre Arts- Ponnala Ramasubbareddy - Lifetime Achievement (Nellore),

Surabhi Drama - Sri Vinayaka Natya Mandali- Lifetime Achievement (YSR Kadapa). Savara Paintings‌ - Savara Raju (Srikakulam),

Street Drama - Majji Srinivasa Rao - (Visakhapatnam),

Disaster Management - Dharmadi Satyam (East Godavari), Harikatha - Sarvaraya Harikatha School (Women) - East Godavari

Burrakatha - Miriyala Apparao (West Godavari),

Kondapalli crafts - Kurella Venkatachari (Krishna),

Dappu Artist - Gochipata Galebu (Krishna), Venkatagiri Jamdani Sarees - G. Ramanaiah (Nellore),

Kalamkari Paintings‌- Sivaprasad Reddy (Kurnool),

Wood Carvings - Balaji Wood Carving Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (Chittoor), Leather Puppetry - Dalavai Chalapathi - Lifetime Achievement - (Anantapur), Nadaswaram Dr V. Satyanarayana - (Chittoor), Calligraphy - Poosapati Parameshwar Raju (Vizianagaram),

Kuchipudi Dance - Siddhendra Yogi Kala Kshetra - Lifetime Achievement - Kuchipudi, (Krishna district)

Authors - Lifetime Achievement Awards

Kalipatnam Rama Rao (Kara Master) posthumous (Srikakulam), Katti Padmarao - Abhyudaya Sahitya (Guntur), Rachapalem Chandrasekhar Reddy - Literature (YSR Kadapa), Bandi Narayanaswamy - Literature -(Anantapur), Kethu Viswanatha Reddy - Literature (YSR Kadapa),

Konakaluri Enoch - Literature - (Guntur), Lalitha Kumari (Olga) - Literature (Guntur).

Journalists- Lifetime Achievement Awards

Palagummi Sainath - (Chennai), ABK Prasad‌ - (Krishna), Pothuri Venkateswara Rao - posthumous (Guntur),

Sheikh Khaza Hussain (Devipriya) - posthumous (Guntur), K Amarnath - posthumous West Godavari,

Surendra - Cartoonist - (Kadapa), Telakapalli Ravi (Kurnool), Imam - Anantapur

Covid‌ Warriors‌

Dr Nithichandra - Professor Pulmonology - Nellore

Dr K Krishna Kishore - Professor of ENT - Kakinada

Lakshmi - Staff Nurse - GGH. Vijayawada, K Jyotirmayi - Staff Nurse - Anantapur

Turubilli Tejaswi - Staff Nurse - (Visakhapatnam)

M.Yobu - Male Nursing - (Nellore), Amma Charitable Trust -(Guntur), Aarti Homes -(YSR Kadapa).