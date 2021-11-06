YS Jagan's Praja Sankalpa Yatra Completes 4 Years

It's been four years since Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra. The YSRCP chief embabarked on his padayatra on November 6, 2017 at the tomb of his late father YSR in Idupulapaya. The padayatra continued till Srikakulam district. YS Jagan traversed through 13 districts across Andhra Pradesh and the padayatra culminated on January 9, 2019 in Ichachapuram.

YS Jagan's walkathon covered 134 assembly constituencies, 231 zones and 2,516 villages. The journey covered 3,648 km over 341 days. YS Jagan addressed public meetings in around 124 regions and took part in 55 gatherings during the course of his padayatra.

The former leader of AP opposition braved rain and shine to meet people at the field level and get a first hand insight into their day to day problems under the then CM Chandrababu Naidu.

He lent a patient ear to general public in each village, wiping away their tears while assuring them that all will be soon well under YSRCP regime. It is the resolve to work for the upliftment of people that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

The first thing he did as CM was deliver the promises he made to people during his padayatra. His Navaratnalu—the 9 gems—required for the welfare of people were implemented by the AP government. Education of kids, health insurance to ensure best treatment for the EWS, timely disbursal of pension for the old, house for the poor to provide them roof over their heads and Rythu Bharosa for farmers' welfare are among the many flagship schemes of the YSRCP government.

YS Jagan mark governance is now being emulated across the country. Several states have sent their study team to Andhra Pradesh to employ best practices in governance.