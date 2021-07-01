YS Jagan Mark Governance June 2021 Highlights

Stepping into the successful third year of governance, the month of June has many significant happenings, from setting a record in vaccinations to Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi to pursue State interests, State Investment Promotion Board giving nod for major Industries, including Jindal Steels, Cabinet resolving to use its share of river waters besides taking a new leap in welfare by initiating the construction of YSR Jagananna Colonies and continuing YSR Cheyutha, Vahana Mitra and Jagananna Thodu schemes.

Fighting against Covid-19, Andhra Pradesh set a new record by vaccinating 13,72,481 people during a mega vaccination drive on June 20.

As Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy firmly believes that vaccination is the only way to fight against Covid-19. Andhra Pradesh had received a total of 1,11,61,380 doses from the Centre and purchased 21,05,630 doses on its own by paying Rs 300 for Covishield and Rs 400 for Covaxin. With the pandemic giving respite, the government had relaxed the curfew timings in districts with less positivity rate.

June started with the inauguration of the first phase construction works of YSR Jagananna Colonies across the state, fulfilling the most awaited dream of owning a house by thousands of families. In Phase-1, nearly 15,60,227 houses will be constructed by June 2022 at Rs 28,084 crore and 12.70 lakh houses in phase -2 will be constructed by 2023.

During the month, the Chief Minister visited Delhi for two days and discussed wide-ranging issues of State interest with Centre. The Chief Minister met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed decentralised development, Special Category Status (SCS) and requested to release pending dues of Rs. 4,652.70 crores, and also requested to give assent to Andhra Pradesh DISHA Bills and Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Authority Bill 2020 besides other issues.

During the discussions held with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat regarding the Polavaram project, the Chief Minister reiterated the necessity to complete it on time and sought approval to investment clearance for Rs 55656.87 crore as recommended by PPA & Central Water Commission and accepted by Technical Advisory Committee. The Chief Minister also met Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steels and reiterated the appeal not to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and requested to consider the alternatives suggested by the State.

The Chief Minister said the works regarding setting up a petrochemical complex in Kakinada SEZ should be expedited and also to cut down the VGF since the State could not bear such a burden in the present circumstances.

Later, the Chief Minister met the Union Minister for Railways, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and said an amount of Rs 3,299 crore related to a subsidy for PDS rice has to be released by the Ministry to the state. He also called on Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumat.

In the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting, several investment proposals were approved including Rs 7500 crore investment from Jindal Steels for setting up a steel plant in Thamminapatnam of Nellore district with an annual production capacity of 2.25 million metric tonnes. Also, approvals were given to the expansion of Greentech Industries along with the establishment of Pitti Rail Engineering Components Ltd and Neelkamal Limited at Kopparthi. SIPB approved the construction of a mega retail park for Textiles and Garments in five acres at Tadepalli, Guntur District by investing Rs 194.16 crore, to house over 900 retail stores.

During the cabinet meeting, several key issues were discussed and the government has decided to write to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) about the Telangana government generating power in Srisailam without permission of the Board, and also take this to the notice of the Prime Minister and Union Ministers. The cabinet also gave the green signal to provide laptops to 9th to 12th class students under the Jagananna Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes and for the purchase of mobile veterinary ambulances across the state.

On a happier note, the judgement of Vamsadhara Tribunal came in favour of the State government, permitting Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi barrage across the Vamsadhara river, which will be beneficial to both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states. In regard to this, the Chief Minister said that he would invite Odisha Chief Minister and other public representatives for the foundation stone ceremony of the barrage.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy once again emphasised on prioritising women safety and directed the officials to take up an awareness campaign in promoting Disha App and attended one such event.

The Chief Minister paved way for social justice by allocating two out of four MLC seats to weaker sections in Governor's quota. Ramesh Yadav will be the first MLC from Yadava community from Kadapa district. Moshen Raju (SC)- West Godavari was the second of four MLCs belonging to weaker sections to be nominated to the Upper House. Thota Trimurthulu of East Godavari district and L Appireddy of Guntur being the other two.

For the second consecutive year, the state government credited Rs 370 crore to 3.7 lakh small traders, towards interest-free loans, under Jagananna Thodu scheme. Similarly, for the third year in a row Rs 248.47 crore has been credited into the accounts of 2,48,468 beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mithra scheme by providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the eligible auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers. Also, under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, Rs 4,339.39 crore was credited into the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries belonging to SC, ST, BC and Minorities. The Chief Minister also launched AP Amul Project in West Godavari, after initiating AP Amul Palavelluva Project Chittoor, YSR Kadapa, Guntur and Prakasam districts.