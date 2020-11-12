YS Jagan Interacts With Central Team That Visited Flood-hit Areas in AP

Amaravati, Nov 11: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday interacted with the Central team that toured the flood-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh for the last two days.

He thanked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending the team, that called on him at the camp office here on Wednesday.

The team visited twin Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Ananthapur districts. The team visited Ananthapur on the request of Chief Minister as groundnut crop was badly damaged.

The estimated loss is about Rs 8084 Crores, of which Rs 5000 crore occurred due to infrastructure damages. Also, the agriculture and allied sectors suffered flood damage of Rs 3000 Crore, as incessant rains occurred right before the harvesting period. The Chief Minister urged the Central team to help as much as possible on humanitarian grounds to cope up with the damage.

In addition to this, the Chief Minister asked the team to relax the FAQs while buying the damaged crops, else the farmers would suffer grave loss. Also, the Chief Minister explained that the government is providing input subsidy to the farmers to cover up the losses in the same crop season, where the subsidy for Kharif losses between May and September have already been paid and is due for the month of October. He requested the team to compensate for the flood damage at the earliest possible.

Ministers Mekathoti Sucharita, Kurasala Kannababu, Chef Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department Usha Rani, Special Commissioner of Disaster Management K Kannababu and other officials were present in the meeting.