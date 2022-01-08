YS Jagan Has Laid Golden Path For Political Empowerment of BCs in AP

Kakinada: Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid a golden path for political empowerment of backward classes in the state‌, BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venugopal Krishna said that TDP has always cheated BCs.

Speaking to media here on Friday, he questioned if TDP has ever conducted a study on the social conditions of people belonging to 139 castes of BC community. He said TDP considers only Atchennaidu and Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as BCs and added that they have created conflicts among castes in BC community for their political mileage.

The Minister said YSRCP leader Janga Krishna Murthy has conducted a detailed study on the problems of BCs and suggested possible solutions to address them before coming to power. He said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is committed for upliftment of BCs.

He said the Chief Minister has been delivering the benefits of the welfare schemes directly to the people without involving middlemen through DBT and questioned why would people believe Naidu who cheated on them. He said the Chief Minister is committed for political empowerment of BCs and appointed 111 people belonging to BC community in 201 corporations and added that 862 were BCs of 1156 directors.

He said the state has credited Rs 1.20 lakh crore directly into the accounts of poor through DBT scheme of which Rs 62,000 crore was given to only BCs. He reminded how Naidu has insulted fishermen and Nayi Brahmins who approached him to express their problems.