Yadavalli Dalit Farmers Felicitate AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Dalit farmers of Yadavalli village of Chilakaluripet Mandal, who called on him at the camp office here on Monday, felicitated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning Rs 30 crore as compensation for acquisition of Yadavalli Society lands by the state government.

The Chief Minister has done justice to the farmers of Yadavalli village, by paying compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each family, who have fought for justice with the previous TDP regime.

Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini was present on the occasion.