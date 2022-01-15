When AP CM YS Jagan Donned Traditional Dhoti for Sankranti Celebrations

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his wife YS Bharathi Reddy has participated in the Sankranti celebrations at Gosala in his Tadepalli residence here on Friday.

Attired in traditional dhoti and kanduva, the Chief Minister graced the event and extended greetings to all the people present on the occasion. Later he interacted with the children who performed in various cultural programmes.

The priests welcomed him with Poornakumbham and festivities were held in a traditional way depicting Telugu culture.

Ministers Vellampalli Srinivas, Government Chief Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, and several public representatives were present on the occasion.