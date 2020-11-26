Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched yet another scheme to ease the suffering of the poor. The AP chief minister and YSRCP supremo launched Jagananna Thodu, moved by the plight of petty vendors and traditional artisans during his padayatra thereby fulfilling another promise made in the (YSRCP) manifesto. Through this scheme, the street vendors will be provided 10,000 rupees for their business. This scheme gives relief to the poor from loan sharks who charge daily interest rates ranging from Rs 5 to 100.

The Andhra Pradesh government released around Rs.1,000 crores to about 10 lakh petty vendors amounting up to Rs. 10,000 per person as interest-free loans from banks. Through these loans, the street vendors and traditional artisans can expand their business. There will be a push through the loan so that they will not face any problem. From now onwards petty vendors and traditional artisans need not have to be at the mercy of anyone for their daily working capital needs. “Jaggananna Thodu” scheme gives them relief from exorbitant interest rates.

Who are eligible to apply for Jagananna Thodu scheme?

1. Persons running roadside tiffin centres, those who engaged in petty business either on the roadside, public area, footpath.

2. Street vendors like fruits, food products, handloom and handicraft products and vendors selling vegetables on push-carts.

3. Peripatetic vendors (Those who carry out vending activities with a small basket on the shoulder or head and travel from one place to another)

4. Mobile vendors ( Those who carry out vending activities by moving from one place to another by vehicles )

5. Traditional occupations like lace-making, Kalamkari workers, Etikopakka and Kondapalli toys, leather puppets, pots, Bobbili Veena and brass craft articles.

Procedure to identify Jagananna Thodu beneficiaries:

1. List of eligible beneficiaries identified in the survey displayed in the Village or Ward Secretariats for social audit.

2. A dedicated portal www.gramawardsachivalayam.ap.gov.in launched for monitoring implementation of the scheme.

3. Survey with utmost transparency by Village or Ward Volunteers to identify beneficiaries.

4. If the names of any eligible persons are found missing in the list of beneficiaries, they can apply at the Village or Ward Secretariats for immediate resolution of their grievances.

5. All selected beneficiaries being issued smart ID cards with QR code for coordination with bankers.

In case, any eligible beneficiary is left out, they can contact either Village or Ward volunteer or directly apply at Village or Ward Secretariats. Their application will be verified within a month and if found eligible, will be provided interest-free loans.

The AP government will reimburse the interest component, paid by the beneficiaries, on a quarterly basis by depositing interest amount in their bank accounts directly. Beneficiaries will be eligible for fresh interest-free loans once they clear the existing loans.

Eligible persons whose names are not found in the list of beneficiaries may dial toll-free number 1902