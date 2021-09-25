Weaker Sections Would be Prioritised in ZPP, MPP Chairperson Selection

Amaravati: Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that chairpersons of ZPPs and MPPs would be selected prioritising the weaker sections duly following social justice.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he stated that the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had gained a huge public mandate and further added that everyone will be given an equal opportunity in the MPP and Chairperson posts. Sajjala said that the selection of president and vice-president for Mandal Parishad is ongoing and would end by Saturday. He said the competition for leadership was natural when it was a massive victory, but the party leaders are well-disciplined like their leader and there wouldn’t be any clashes.

Later he slammed the opposition leaders for falsely alleging the government getting involved with narcotics when there is no connection between the government or the State with the drugs found in other states. The most experienced political leader Chandrababu Naidu had degraded himself in making such allegations and the State BJP leaders who didn’t have even one percent vote share are also trying to corner the government over petty issues instead of fighting over the State needs with the Centre.

He said that the responsibility of the government has been increased post the landslide victory in ZPTC and MPTC polls. He said that YSRCP had won over 98 percent of the seats creating history by securing 69.55 percent votes in the ZPTC elections and 64.8 percent votes in the MPTC elections. However, the opposition TDP had only secured 22.27 percent and 25.27 percent of votes in ZPTC and MPTC polls.

Recalling the local body elections, Sajjala said that the people did not care about the false allegations made by TDP leaders and indeed put their faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and gave a massive win. He stated that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had only won three MPTCs in Kuppam, as even Kuppam voters did not trust Naidu. At least from now on Chandrababu should introspect his failures and better learn from them rather than sling mud at the government with false allegations.

Refuting the baseless articles published by a section of media, Sajjala clarified that the previous government had also diverted the funds and any government would do that based on the set priorities. In 2018-19, the TDP government had diverted Rs 5800 crore from Civil Supplies Corporation, Rs 940 crore from Drinking Water Corporation, Rs 1200 crore from irrigation Corporation and even withdrew Rs 5000 crore on a single day from RBI to credit Rs 8390 crore for Pusupu Kumkuma just before elections. However, the current government disbursed every single rupee with complete transparency without any corruption, unlike the previous government.