We Are In The Middle Over, Victory Is Possible Only With Team Work; AP CM YS Jagan To Chief Secretaries

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan made interesting remarks during a meeting with the Chief Secretaries on Wednesday. "In cricket, victory is not possible by the captain alone. Victory is possible only if the entire team works together," he said while addressing them. The Chief Minister thanked God for having such a capable team, and said that he was very happy to work with everyone for the last twenty months. YS Jagan held a meeting with Secretaries of various departments at the Secretariat, to review the work done regarding the implementation of government schemes and various programs over the past twenty months.

Administration over these twenty months is almost equivalent to one third of the time has passed, he said. ''Just like in the cricket match it is now like mid-overs,'' he said and it was natural for people wanting to take a break at this time. '' If we relax now we will fall behind. I want all you to stay focussed and increase coordination between the departments. I also want all of you to review the work done and if there are any mistakes it should be corrected,'' the CM advised. He told them that they should work together to achieve goals and then only will be able to further, YS Jagan stated.

While thanking the officers further, the Chief Minister said that their support and cooperation was needed to do good to the people. Every officer has worked with dedication beyond his expectations and the people of the State are proud to have such officers, he said. He also hoped that the support and assistance provided so far will continue further.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that a lot had been achieved in the past 20 months. He also requested officials to give their views and suggestions to further improve development. Good results will be achieved only when a good idea is implemented with commitment, he stated while thanking them for the good efforts done in the past.

