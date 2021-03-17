Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held discussions at length with District Collectors and SPs on wide-ranging issues during the Spandana video conference. He also gave them the welfare Calendar for April.

MGNREGS works, House site patta distribution, Nadu Nedu in Schools and Anganwadi centers, multi-purpose facility centers, Construction of Medical Colleges, Roads & Buildings, YSR Cheyutha, Jagananna Thodu, YSR Bhima, YSR Asara Pragathi, Procurement of crop production, and the programmes to be taken up in April were among the major issues that were discussed during the meet held here on Tuesday.

The Andhra Chief Minister said he couldn’t connect with district collectors for long because of elections and once the remaining six days process of MPTC ZPTC elections is completed, the focus could be laid on vaccination, administration, and developmental activities.

MGNREG works

The Chief Minister congratulated district collectors for achieving a record in MGNREGS works by logging 2,472 lakh working days by March 15 and it would be 2,525 lakh working days by the end of the financial year. He said around Rs 6,000 crore had been paid to labourers through this scheme. He said the construction of Village/ Ward secretariats should be completed on a war footing by May 2021. He directed the district collectors to focus on completing the construction of RBKs and YSR village health clinics.

Bulk Milk Cooling Units

The Chief Minister said the government in collaboration with AMUL, has been taking steps to ensure better prices to dairy farmers to strengthen the rural economy. He asked them to focus on the construction of Bulk Milk Chilling units (BMC) and Auto Milk Collection units and added that construction should be started by end of this month and should be completed by August. He said CC roads and drains started under this programme also must be completed soon.

House site pattas

The Chief Minister said that the distribution of leftover house site pattas should be completed and the new applicants should receive the patta in 90 days. He said distribution of house site pattas to 11,334 newly identified eligible beneficiaries should be completed soon and the verification of remaining applications should be completed. He also asked them to focus on the identification and purchase of required land for house sites from April.

First phase construction of houses

The AP CM said that the government would construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase and directed the officials to complete the required process. He asked them to expedite the preparatory works of construction of houses and added that water and electricity facilities should be arranged in the layouts by April 15 and the construction of houses would start on April 15.

The Chief Minister said a model house should be constructed in every layout and building materials should be provided to those who want to build houses on their own. He said beneficiaries will get construction materials like cement, steel, and metal at low cost as the government purchases them in bulk. He asked them to utilize the services of Engineering Assistants, Digital Assistants, Welfare Assistants, in Village Secretariats, and Volunteers.

Nadu- Nedu: Schools

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure the works of the first phase of Nadu Nedu in schools are completed by March 31. He said ten types of facilities are being provided in schools through Nadu- Nedu and also directed the officials to complete painting work in schools. He said Anganwadi centres were being revamped as YSR Pre Primary Schools under Nadu Nedu. The State government has laid special focus on children below six years and on pre-primary schools. He directed the officials to focus on identifying land for the construction of permanent buildings and also on training to be provided to Anganwadi teachers.

Multi-purpose facility centres

The Chief Minister said multipurpose facility centres are being set up under RBKs and 0.5 to 1 acre of land is required for each facility centre and directed the officials to identify the land soon and hand over the same to the department concerned. He said facilities such as godowns, cold storages, and drying platforms should be provided at the village level for ensuring better prices to farmers. He directed the officials to identify 10-15 acres of land in each constituency and that land would be used for food processing.

Medical Colleges

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government has been setting up one medical college along with a nursing college in each parliamentary constituency. He asked them to complete the process of identification and acquisition of land for these colleges. He said the state government was taking steps to start the construction of medical colleges in six places—Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Amalapuram, Palakollu, Adoni, and Machilipatnam in April.

National Highways

The AP CM directed the officials to create a special cell for the acquisition of required land for the construction of National Highways.

YSR Bhima & Jagananna Thodu

The Chief Minister said insurance will be paid to the nominees of 12,039 people who have died naturally or in accidents, whose families are not enrolled in banks, on April 6. He asked officials to arrange special DCC meetings to ensure every eligible person is benefitted through the Jagananna Thodu scheme.

YSR Cheyutha, Asara

CM YS Jagan said 98 percent of beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha and Asara schemes had set up retail shops and directed the officials to take steps to ensure the remaining two percent beneficiaries set up shops too. He asked them to expedite the process of linking bank accounts in the programmes for sustainable employment opportunities under YSR Cheyutha and Asara.

Crop Procurement

The Chief Minister said procurement of Rabi crop had been started and directed the officials to ensure the efficient usage of CM APP in crop procurement. He said the 1907 call center should work efficiently. The registration process for procurement of paddy should be completed and the list of farmers who have completed e cropping should be displayed for social audit under each RBK. He said MSP should be displayed in RBKs and directed the officials to ensure the crops are procured at farm gates.

Kharif Seed Distribution

CM Ys Jagan asked the officials to focus on the distribution of seeds for Kharif and said that the seeds should meet the requirements of the farmers. Fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides of good quality should be provided through RBKs. Farmers should be provided with information on the best crops for marketing, he said.

No shortage of Irrigation water

The Chief Minister directed the district collectors of East Godavari and West Godavari to be well prepared to ensure the supply of irrigation water to every acre and called on officials to coordinate with water resource officials in this regard.

Programmes to be implemented in April

The Chief Minister announced the welfare activities to be implemented in April. He said the Jagananna Vidyakanuka scheme will be implemented on April 9 and the volunteers across the state would be felicitated on April 13.

He said the Ministers, MLAs, Collectors, and SPs should visit one constituency every day and felicitate the volunteers with awards such as Seva Mitra, Seva Ratna, and Seva Vajra. He said the YSR Zero Interest scheme to farmers would be implemented on April 16 and the same scheme for DWACRA women would commence on April 20. He said Jagananna Vasati Devena would be implemented on April 27.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Adimulapu Suresh, Pinipey Vishwaroop, Cherukuvada Sri Ranganadha Raju, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (R & B) MT Krishnababu, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, BC Welfare Special Chief Secretary G Anantaramu, Women and Child Welfare Department Principal Secretary AR Anuradha, Medical and Health Department Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Department Principal Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Revenue Department Principal Secretary V Usharani, Labor Department Principal Secretary B Udayalakshmi, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Social Welfare Principal Secretary K Sunita, Agriculture Special Commissioner H Arunakumar, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar, SERP CEO Rajababu and other senior officials were present in the meeting.