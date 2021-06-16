Visakhapatnam: AP Govt to Protect Lands From Encroachers

Amaravati: Asserting that the State will protect Government lands and reclaim them from the encroachers, YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu said that Rs 5082 crore worth of lands in about 430 acres have been reclaimed in Visakhapatnam alone.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the MLA revealed that the former Collector of Visakhapatnam Praveen Kumar had openly stated that land records of 379 villages, 16735 FMB copies of one lakh acres in Visakhapatnam district were missing. The former Minister in TDP Government Ayyanna Patrudu also said that many people are involved in the land scam with the support of those in the TDP government. He said it was clearly evident that TDP leaders under the guidance of Chandrababu Naidu have been involved in a land scam by grabbing assigned and wakf board lands.

Ambati Rambabu said that the previous government had leased out the most expensive lands to private people at low prices, and even after the completion of the lease period, they were not handing it back to the government. In such cases, officials are reclaiming those lands that were illegally occupied, but the opposition leaders are terming it vindictive politics.

He clarified that the State is preventing government lands from being occupied by private individuals and is not being vindictive. The MLA said that people are welcoming the government’s move in reclaiming the encroached lands. Further, he challenged Chandrababu Naidu to answer on the land scam. All that Chandrababu cares is only power, but not people or their welfare, and not even Amaravati said Ambati adding that it is foolish of Naidu to give a call for agitation in Andhra Pradesh by staying in Hyderabad.