Venkata Reddy Karmuru Marks AP CM YS Jagan's Birthday in Unique Way

On the occassion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan, the entire state has been in a celebration mood. YSRCP Joint secretary Karumuri Venkat Reddy always celebrated Jagan's Mohan Reddy's birthday in a unique way.

This year also, YSRCP Joint secretary Karumuri Venkat Reddy showcased his love towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by designing with crop field that Jagan's goal 175/175 should be fulfilled in Tsunduru Mandal.

Venkat Reddy celebrated YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's in a unique way, first the statue was made with Sand in Baptala beach. The second year of celebration the paddy was harvested in the form of Jai Jagananna. AP Jagan Mohan's Reddy picture was also designed on a pipal tree. This year, Venkat Reddy has celebrated Jagan Mohan Reddy's in a unique way with paddy decoration to win 175/175 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.