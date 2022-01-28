Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi said that naming Vijayawada district as NTR was a bold decision taken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As NTR fans, the leaders and activists in the TDP are happy, he said. Chandrababu, who had been a chief minister of the state for 14 years, did not even try once to name a single district after NTR, he asserted. he said that TDP was politicizing districts reorganisation using the social media platforms.

Vamsi lauded YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for keeping his promise given to people as the then Leader of the Opposition during his Padayatra after becoming a CM. He also recalled Chandrababu's words on that very day when he argued that you do not know politics, YSRCP will not come to power. Now, the TDP is trying to politicize the issue of 26 districts, he said.

Vallabhaneni Vamsi lamented that the issue of increasing the number of districts was being misrepresented on the social media platform. He also criticized the Telugu Desam Party for giving money to post hateful and inciteful content on social media, saying that NTR was not a person confined to one region.

He was outraged that the TDP was spreading bogus propaganda about the names of districts in most parts of the state. He said the chief minister, officials and the cabinet had jointly announced the expansion of the districts and were naming the districts as per the popular vote.