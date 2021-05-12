Vaccination Situation Same Across India: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with district collectors and SPs on the Covid situation and a wide range of other issues during the Spandana video conference.

Covid, MGNREGA Works, YSR Jala Kala, YSR Urban Clinics, Housing, Spandana grievances, and preparation for Kharif were among the major issues discussed during the meet held here on Tuesday.

Interacting with the officials the Chief Minister said that there came a situation where everyone had to live with Covid, even by witnessing tragic incidents. Recalling, the incident at RUIA Hospital was devastating, the Chief Minister said ‘No matter how hard we try, we also have to take responsibility for some things that are not in our hands.’ He said that the incident had occurred due to the oxygen shortage because of the untimely arrival of an oxygen tanker from Tamil Nadu and 11 people had died. To save transit time six tankers were airlifted to Odisha and the government is also purchasing oxygen from abroad to overcome the shortage.

Malicious propaganda

The Chief Minister said that the opposition parties are intentionally spreading false propaganda for political reasons and stated that the situation with vaccines in Andhra Pradesh is nothing new and the same situation is prevalent in almost every state. Everyone knows that the country has the capacity to produce only seven crore doses per month, including the opposition leaders but couldn’t digest the fact since they are not in the ruling.

Vaccine Demand

He said that of the total seven crore doses, almost six crore doses are being produced per month by Covishield, while Bharat Biotech is producing one crore doses of Covaxin. While the country needs 172 crore doses to vaccinate those above 18 years of age, only 17 crore doses were provided so far, which is less than 10 percent of the total demand.

Vaccination-State

There are 1.48 crore people in the state who are over 45 years old including those over 45 years of age, health workers and frontline workers, around two crore people between ages 18-44, who altogether require seven crore doses. But so far the State received only 73 lakh doses from the Centre. Although the State wants to purchase it directly from the companies, they couldn’t supply it to us as the distribution of vaccines is centrally controlled.

Centre Clarification

The Centre has already filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, which clearly states that the quota will be determined on the basis of population. The center said in its affidavit that states are not in a position to buy as many vaccines as they need and the vaccine companies should be under the Centre’s control.

Opposition-cheap politics

Despite knowing all these facts, a section of the media with opposition leaders is falsely propagating that only Rs 45 crore was given for vaccines, and the government couldn’t spend Rs 1600 crore just to create panic among the people. Going into the facts, Bharat Biotech company actually belongs to a close aide of Chandrababu Naidu, which everyone knew.