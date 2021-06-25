UNICEF Donates Oxygen Concentrators for COVID Patients to Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: A UNICEF delegation has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and handed over oxygen concentrators for COVID patients at camp office here on Thursday.

The UNICEF delegation comprising Prosun Sen (Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist) Dr Saleema Bhatia ( Health Specialist - AP) and Grace Cancer Foundation Directors Dr Daniel, Dr Chinna Babu and Dr Praveen have met the Chief Minister and handed over 240 oxygen concentrators on behalf of UNICEF and 25 concentrators and N95 masks worth Rs 50 lakh on behalf of Grace Cancer Foundation for COVID treatment.

The representatives of UNICEF were accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and APSFL Chairman P Goutham Reddy.

Later, speaking to media near CM Camp office, UNICEF representatives Prosun Sen and Dr Saleema Bhatia said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been containing COVID effectively and UNICEF has extended its support in the fight against the pandemic.

They said they have donated oxygen concentrators and N95 masks and added that they had donated RTPCR testing machines to three hospitals ( SVIMS, Tirupathi, AIIMS, Mangalgiri and RIMS, Kadapa) last year. They said 8,500 MEPMA staff members given training under UNICEF in manufacturing sanitisers, masks soaps and antiseptic liquid material. They said they have created awareness on hygiene to 1,29,25,078 people across the state and added that they have distributed 1,64,379 soaps in Kurnool and Prakasam districts.

They said UNICEF has been working in coordination with State Health and Medical Department in developing COVID protocols and guidelines and also extending help in Communication and community engagement campaign. They said UNICEF is helping in identifying orphans whose parents succumbed to COVID and sending them to State Government shelter homes.