TTD Invites CM YS Jagan to Amaravati Temple Programme

Amaravati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday and invited him to the inauguration of newly constructed Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Amaravati.

The rituals will start on June 4 and idol installation will take place on June 9. TTD priests blessed the Chief Minister with vedic hymns and offered him prasadam.

క్యాంప్‌ కార్యాలయంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైఎస్‌ జగన్‌ను కలిసి అమరావతిలో కొత్తగా నిర్మించిన శ్రీ వేంకటేశ్వరస్వామి వారి దేవస్ధానం ప్రారంభోత్సవానికి ఆహ్వనించిన టీటీడీ చైర్మన్‌ వైవీ సుబ్బారెడ్డి. ఈ నెల 4నుంచి పూజా కార్యక్రమాలు, 9న విగ్రహ ప్రాణ ప్రతిష్ఠ, మహా సంప్రోక్షణ కార్యక్రమాలు. pic.twitter.com/VqhvptN5bU — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 1, 2022

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CSO Narasimha Kishore, and Chief Engineer D Nageswararao also accompanied the TTD Chairman.

