Tollywood Actor Ali Sings Praises of CM YS Jagan Regime in AP

Tollywood actor Ali sang praises of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule. He said he was thrilled over the news of doctorate announced by KLU. Ali participated in the BC, SC, ST and Minority Conference held under MP Margani Bharat Ram in Rajahmundry.

Speaking on the occasion, he praised CM YS Jagan for serving equal justice to all sections of the State.

The speculation surrounding the online ticket policy and benefit show controversy, which has become a hot topic in Tollywood, will soon be resolved, he assured. He said that the Chief Minister was positive on the issue and had also given an assurance.

So far, Ali has worked in 1124 films across 5 languages.