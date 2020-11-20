Tirupati Lok Sabha Bypoll: CM YS Jagan May Finalise MP Candidate

Amaravati, Nov 19: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with party leaders and took their opinion to finalize the candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll.

The Party leaders have left the decision of selecting the candidate to YSRCP Chief and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Tirupati Lok Sabha seat fell vacant due to the demise of YSRCP MP B Durga Prasad.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swami, Ministers Peddireddi Ramacandrareddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Kodali Nani, Anil Kumar Yadav, Botsa Satyanarayana, MPs Venkata Ramana, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, MLAs Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Varaprasad, B.Madusudan Reddy, K.Adimulam, Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, Council Chief Whip Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu, Party general secretary and Government Advisor ( Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were present at the meeting.