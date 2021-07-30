Tiger Count in Andhra Pradesh Sees Remarkable Increase

Amaravati, July 29: World Tigers Day was observed at the Chief Minister's Office here on Thursday.

During the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to continue effective measures to protect tigers.

The Chief Minister has also donned the cap and mask provided by the officials and posed for a photograph with young officers.

Marking the occasion, the Chief Minister has unveiled a book and posters featuring images of 63 tigers. He also approved procuring vehicles for officials and employees working in Tiger Reserve areas.

Briefing the measures being taken to protect tigers, the officials said the number of tigers has been increased due to the steps being taken up by the government. They said the count of big cats has risen to 63 from 47 compared to the previous year. They said the tigers have spread from Nallamala to Seshachalam and they are being seen in Kadapa and Chittoor districts.

Forest, Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Principal Chief Conservator N Prateep Kumar, Forest, and Environment Secretary Vijay Kumar and other officials were present.