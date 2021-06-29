Third Wave: Ensure Pediatric Tele Services 24/7, Says AP CM

During a review meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered Pediatric telemedical services to be available 24 hours for Children through 104 toll-free number in the wake of the third wave of COVID and added that 150 paediatricians will be available for teleservices and they should be trained through best institutions like AIIMS.

He said Joint Collectors should be involved in monitoring 104 services and they should own them in and added to strengthen the mechanism to ensure that beds are allotted to the required. He said 104 services should be provided to non-Covid diseases including seasonal diseases and added that 104 services should also work as a referral point for Arogyasri like Village Clinics and PHCs.

He said two doctors were appointed in each PHC and two PHCs were set up in each Mandal and the doctors were directed to visit villages twice a month and instructed the officials to run the mechanism with efficiency and effectiveness.