Mamata Banerjee's Pegasus Revelation Has Exposed TDP's True Colors, Says Ambati

Amaravati: MLA Ambati Rambabu said the true colours of the TDP were exposed after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spilt beans on Pegasus software and demanded a probe into the matter by the central and state governments.

Mamata Banerjee categorically stated that the Chandrababu government was in possession of the software, he told the media here on Friday.

She revealed in the Assembly that the Andhra government had Pegasus software during Naidu's regime and added that she was neither friend to the YSRCP nor enemy to Naidu and that in fact, they were both together in the Grand Alliance in the 2019 elections.

The MLA said though YSRCP didn't make any allegations against TDP concerning Pegasus software, TDP was scared and was reacting aggressively, raising doubts about them. He said Naidu should condemn the statement by Mamata Banerjee and file a defamation suit against her.

The MLA expressed doubt that Naidu would have purchased spyware software through private entities rather than government institutions, and he reminded Naidu that he had a history of unethical politics while managing the institutions. He said YSRCP had already informed him that TDP was tapping phones in the previous government and the proof of it was being revealed at present.