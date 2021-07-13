TDP is Telangana Desam Party: Anil Kumar Yadav

Amaravati: Water Resources Minister Dr Anil Kumar Yadav came down heavily on TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create rift among the regions for his political gains.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Monday, the Minister said TDP leaders of Prakasam district had written a letter seeking to drop the proposal to increase the capacity of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS) at Srisailam from 44,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs only to create rift among the people of different regions.

The Minister said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has completed the works of Veligonda Tunnel-1 on a war footing and the works of Tunnel -2 will be completed by 2023 and water will be released to Prakasam district and questioned what has Naidu done for the development of the region during his tenure.

Terming TDP as Telangana Desam Party, the Minister said TDP leaders are echoing Telangana leaders version and Naidu has been following dual policy on Krishna river water issue. He said Telangana has constructed illegal irrigation projects during Naidu's government and he didn't object them to compromise over cash for vote case.

He listed out the irrigation infrastructure developed by former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy during his regime in combined Andhra Pradesh and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has gone one step ahead in completing the irrigation projects across the state. He said while all the political parties in Telangana came under one roof on Krishna water issue, Naidu in Andhra Pradesh has been playing cheap tactics for his political gains.

The Minister also slammed TDP for propagating false information on laterite mining and asserted that it was laterite and not bauxite mining. He said bauxite mining took place during TDP government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not allowed bauxite mining after coming into power.