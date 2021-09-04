TDP Regime Was All Hype No Work: AP CM YS Jagan

In the last 27 months, the Andhra Pradesh government has provided over 25 welfare schemes to the people without allowing discrimination and corruption even in difficult times, due to which the purchasing power has been sustained eventually leading to the sustainment of the MSME and industrial sector.

While slamming the previous TDP government, the Chief Minister said that there was a huge hype by holding big summits, signing pacts, during TDP rule even before they turned into reality. They promised industrial incentives, but failed to pay on time and piled up for years, which were eventually cleared by our government. He stated that the opposition has been misleading the public by taking things in a negative way and creating hurdles in the path of development by filing cases in Courts and stalling various projects.