TDP Manifesto For Civic Body Polls A Farce: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: YSRCP spokesperson and MLA Ambati Rambabu said that Chandrababu Naidu is frustrated after the Kuppam debacle in panchayat polls and termed the TDP manifesto for civic polls a farce and impracticable.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he stated that in Kuppam, TDP had won only 14 of the total 89 seats as people were fed up with Chandrababu for four long decades. Since TDP lost in the polls, Naidu came running to town ahead of Municipal polls, otherwise, he would have never visited Kuppam even for filing nomination.

TDP manifesto for municipal polls is a farce as he cannot implement it as Leader of Opposition.

Naidu failed to implement the promises while in power, leaving people and welfare to the winds. Chandrababu had failed to recognize the services of his party workers, including Jr NTR. Chandrababu, who had earlier taken junior NTR for an election campaign, had sidelined him after the defeat.

Chandrababu should be ashamed to demand water for Kuppam in spite of serving as a Chief Minister for 14 years. Ambati Rambabu has also hit out at Nara Lokesh for his abusive comments made on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, saying that people have faith in the Chief Minister and has reminded him of the defeat in Mangalagiri.