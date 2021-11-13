TDP Maha Padayatra Chandrababu's Ploy to Convert Black Money: Perni Nani

Amaravati: Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) criticised that in the name maha padayatra, TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu has been conspiring to turn his black money into white and cheating Amaravati farmers once again.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the minister said that Amaravati maha padayatra is being led by the real estate agents of Chandrababu under the disguise of farmers demanding Amaravati as the sole capital for Andhra Pradesh. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu has done the largest real estate business in the name of Amaravati during his tenure by cheating the real farmers who gave up their lands for his benamis.

Minister Perni Nani slammed TDP leaders for misleading both courts and people by taking the name of maha padayatra and indulging in cheap politics. He said that real estate traders were taking part in the walkathon, while Chandrababu is acting as a producer, director and screenplay of this yatra. By resorting to cheap politics, even the party cadre of TDP are also being degraded by Naidu, said the minister. He reminded that people of Krishna and Guntur districts have stood by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, although the opposition put up a malicious campaign during all elections.

Asserting that Chandrababu is the real culprit behind duping the agents disguised as farmers of Amaravati, he said that Naidu failed to provide the promised plots to them. He questioned what Chandrababu Naidu had done to the people of Amaravati, other than opposing the allotment of house sites citing demographic imbalance. The minister said that the opposition leader has been trying to gain by using their weaknesses, and provoke the sentiments of the people to create disturbances in the State.